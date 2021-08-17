Anwar Zuberi





This file photo shows players in action during a match at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium. —Tahir Jamal/White Star



KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is claiming to have achieved a herculean task of renewing the lease of the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, formerly known as the Hockey Club of Pakistan (HCP), courtesy Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, but the irony is that the 30-year lease will expire in 2023.



