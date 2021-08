Kaur was the joint top-scorer for India women's hockey team at Tokyo 2020.



By Samrat Chakraborty







Premier India women's hockey team defender and designated drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur was one of the stars at Tokyo 2020, scoring four goals to help her side reach the Olympic semifinals for the very first time. She also ended up as the joint-top scorer for the Indian eves alongside forward Vandana Katariya.