EuroHockey Championship II Women 2021 - Day 3
Prague, Czech Republic
All times GMT +2
16 Aug 2021 WAL v LTU (Pool A) 5 - 0
16 Aug 2021 POL v RUS (Pool A) 2 - 2
17 Aug 2021 16:45 FRA v AUT (Pool B)
17 Aug 2021 19:00 CZE v BLR (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Wales
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|6
|2
|Poland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Russia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|4
|Lithuania
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|-7
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Austria
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Belarus
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0