EuroHockey Championship II Men 2021 - Day 3
Gniezno, Poland
All times GMT +2
16 Aug 2021 UKR v SUI (Pool B) 5 - 1
16 Aug 2021 AUT v SCO (Pool B) 2 - 1
17 Aug 2021 17:45 ITA v IRL (Pool A)
17 Aug 2021 20:00 POL v CRO (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|Ireland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Poland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Croatia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ukraine
|2
|1
|1
|0
|9
|5
|4
|4
|2
|Austria
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|3
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|4
|Scotland
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|1