



Scottish Hockey has entered into a ground-breaking partnership with Cancer Research UK (CRUK) and the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to raise awareness and funds through the Club Pledge initiative.





It comes off the back of a year of exceptional fundraising and community work delivered by hockey clubs across Scotland through Club Pledge.



Club Pledge was launched at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic where hockey clubs were invited to “make the pledge” to promote togetherness and community while raising money for good causes. Over 75% of hockey clubs in Scotland made the pledge and delivered tremendous activities that ranged from Zoom quizzes and virtual 10ks, to food drops and mystery trail adventures.



Now Scottish Hockey has partnered with two of the world’s leading charities to take Club Pledge to the next phase, and join the fight against cancer and heart diseases. Clubs can choose to support our charity partners in a range of different ways, and also take up learning opportunities on offer.



Both CRUK and the BHF will deliver learning workshops to Scottish Hockey clubs and members to teach more about fundraising; promote healthy living; offer mind-set and wellbeing sessions; CPR training and the opportunity to learn to train others.



The first of these sessions will take place on:

Tuesday 24 August – Let’s tackle cancer! An introduction to Cancer Research UK and a fundraising masterclass. Find out more and sign up HERE.

Meet the BHF and learn how you can be a lifesaver. Find out more and sign up HERE.

Monthly events and activities will offer clubs and members the chance to fundraise for the charities and promote togetherness and community within clubs. Clubs will be able to participate in campaigns and access materials to maximise their fundraising such as t-shirts; bracelets; banners and balloons etc.



Scottish Hockey staff and board members will also lead from the front by taking part in monthly fundraising activities for both charities, while raising awareness.



As with previous years, anyone buying cup final tickets can choose to donate part of the ticket value to the chosen charity of their choice.



Find out more about what’s coming up, and how to get involved, by clicking Cancer Research UK and the British Heart Foundation.



Scottish Hockey Chair Martin Shepherdson, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to partner with two of the most important charities in the country and support the great work they do to raise awareness and research cures and treatments.



“Club Pledge was a phenomenal success and it’s testament to the clubs and members across Scotland who delivered such exceptional activities, that the initiative is seen as something that can really be a trailblazer in how sports can support good causes.



“We’ll work with clubs alongside the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK to take Club Pledge to the next level, and really make a difference to people’s lives and health through hockey.”



The BHF is the biggest independent funder of research into heart and circulatory diseases in Scotland and the UK. This year marks the BHF’s 60th birthday and over the past six decades, the charity has been instrumental in numerous life-saving discoveries. Its research has contributed to the first UK heart transplant, the development of pacemakers, the use of clot busting drugs to treat heart attacks, and the rollout of genetic testing for inherited heart conditions.



James Jopling, Head of BHF Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have the support of Scottish Hockey and its member clubs across the country. Since the BHF was established, our research and campaigning have contributed to the annual number of people dying from heart and circulatory diseases in this country falling by half. This is something we can be extremely proud of. But we want to do more. Despite progress, heart and circulatory diseases cause around 3 in ten deaths in Scotland. The support of organisations like Scottish Hockey and the public will help us continue to fund vital research to help save and improve lives.”



Cancer Research UK is the largest independent funder of cancer research in the world. Cancer Research UK has made enormous progress in the fight against cancer. However, is has only been able to do this thanks to the dedication and commitment of incredible volunteers and supporters without whom it would not be able to fund vital research. This year 32,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer in Scotland and sadly, only half of them will survive the disease for ten years or more. Researchers, physicians and nurses are working tirelessly to prevent, control and cure all 200 types of cancer and bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.



Heather Duff from Cancer Research UK, said: “We are delighted to work with Scottish Hockey to tackle cancer. Cancer Research UK is dedicated to find new and improved ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.



“All funds raised by Scottish Hockey, and its clubs and members, will go towards life-saving research in Scotland. With the support of Scottish Hockey we are one step closer to giving cancer the red card. We look forward to working with hockey clubs across Scotland and wish them the best of luck with their fundraising”



Scottish Hockey Union media release