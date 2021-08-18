



“Northerns Blues is extremely proud of the achievements and accomplishments of Michelle Joubert and Peter Wright who recently announced their retirement from International Hockey umpiring.





Peter’s retirement is a mandatory requirement of the FIH for umpires to retire at 47, and to do so following his appointment to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games closed off a fitting and exceptional umpiring career.



Michelle has decided to retire from International umpiring following an unbelievable career, which has seen her umpire in numerous finals and events on the International stage. She was definitely ranked in the top three umpires in the ladies group.



Northerns Blues wish both umpires an enjoyable retirement and look forward to seeing them around the hockey pitches in the not too distant future to plough back their knowledge and experiences.”



John Wright, President of the Northerns Blues Hockey Association