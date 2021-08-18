by Nigel Simon





Members of the national junior men’s hockey team and technical staff pose prior to a training session at the St James Police Barracks Training Ground Hockey Field last Thursday. Missing from the photo is England-based team captain, Teague Marcano. Photo: Anthony Harris.



T&T junior men and women hockey teams will depart for the Junior Pan American Hockey Championship, which flicks off on Saturday in Santiago, Chile, in two batches on Thursday and Friday night.





This was confirmed by Cindy Martin-Faustin, the T&T Hockey Board (TTHB) national team’s administrator when contacted for an update on the team’s travel itinerary.



With both junior national teams scheduled to play on the tournament’s opening day it was hoped that the 45 locally-based players and technical staff members combined would have left T&T by Sunday last to be joined by four USA-based junior women team players and one England-based junior men’s player.



However, this was not possible due to difficulties in securing airline seats, which left the TTHB, Sport Company of T&T (Sportt), Copa Airlines as well as the organisers in Chile in a last minute scramble to trying to finalise the best possible travel arrangements as well as make adjustments to the fixture if possible to accommodate T&T’s late arrival in Chile.



On Tuesday, it was confirmed by Martin-Faustin that the T&T teams will arrive in two batches on Friday and Saturday,



According to Martin-Faustin, the Pan American Hockey Federation has been advised of the national team’s late arrival and they are working with the local organising committee (LOC) in making possible adjustments to the schedule which will more than likely result in both teams playing on their schedule tournament off days.



As it stands, the national junior men’s team is set to face pre-tournament favourites Argentina from 11.30 am while the junior women’s squad is due to battle with women’s powerhouse USA from 1 pm, also on Saturday.



With their departure dates confirmed the T&T contingent at home and overseas are now set to undergo their PCR Testing Wednesday and Thursday to coincide with their departure within the 72-hour window as stipulated for testing to be allowed into Chile.



On Monday, Martin-Faustin confirmed the T&T teams will not have to concerned about having to quarantine for 48 hours on arrival in Chile as the LOC has already informed the TTHB that a negative PCR Test reading from T&T and one done upon on arrival will be good enough for the players to be exempted from having to spend time in isolation.



The tournaments in Chile which are being held simultaneously serves as qualifiers for the 2021 Junior World Cups at the end of the year in India (men) and South Africa (women) respectively.



At the seven-team men’s tournament in Chile, fifth-ranked T&T coached by Darren Cowie will also face fourth ranked USA in round-robin Pool A play while Brazil, Canada (2nd), Chile (3rd) and Mexico (6th) are in Pool B.



The sixth-ranked national junior women’s hockey team coached by Dwain Quan Chan will contest the round-robin Pool B with Chile (3rd), and USA (2nd) while top-seeded Argentina, Canada (4th), and Uruguay (5th) are in Pool A.



T&T Junior Women’s Pan American Hockey team: Adrianna Camps, T’Shana Chance, Shaniah De Freitas, Chelsea Dey, Shania Gajadhar, Jamie James (goalkeeper), Felicia King, Rebekah Ngui, Samantha Olton, Saarah Olton, Kaitlyn Olton, Aaliyah O’Neil, Mia Otero, Shaniqua Paul, Naomi Sampson, Talia Seale (goalkeeper), Nicole Whiteman, Tahirah Wynne.



Reserve: Sarah Sampson (goalkeeper)



Technical staff: Dwain Quan Chan (coach), Kimberley Wellington (manager), Jeshajah Drayton (videographer), Dr Nadine Sammy (sports psychologist), Kemba Maximim (massage therapist), Khalil Latiff (doctor).



T&T Junior Men’s Pan American hockey team: Teague Marcano (captain), Malcolm Baptiste (goalkeeper), Jacques Poon-Lewis (goalkeeper), Tarell Singh, Tyrese Benjamin, Ethan Reynos, Jovan Wren, David Coker, Ghardel Elcock, Caleb Guissepi, Jeremy Nieves, Justin Beharry, Tariq Singh, Aidan Marcano, Roshane Hamilton, Joel Daniel, Nicholas Whiteman, Shawn Phillip



Reserves: Adam Perreira, Matthew Perreira.



Technical staff: Darren Cowie (coach), Akim Toussaint (assistant coach), Sharon Trotman (manager), Alexandria Olton (psychologist), Kanisha Vincent (EDPU Performance Testing).



The Trinidad Guardian