EuroHockey Championship II Women 2021 - Day 4
Prague, Czech Republic
All times GMT +2
17 Aug 2021 FRA v AUT (Pool B) 1 - 0
17 Aug 2021 CZE v BLR (Pool B) 1 - 3
18 Aug 2021 12:15 RUS v LTU (Pool A)
18 Aug 2021 14:30 WAL v POL (Pool A)
18 Aug 2021 16:45 BLR v AUT (Pool B)
18 Aug 2021 19:00 FRA v CZE (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Wales
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|6
|2
|Poland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Russia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|4
|Lithuania
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|-7
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Belarus
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Austria
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|4
|Czech Republic
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|1