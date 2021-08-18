Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

EuroHockey Championship II Women 2021 - Day 4

Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments

Prague, Czech Republic

All times GMT +2

17 Aug 2021     FRA v AUT (Pool B)     1 - 0
17 Aug 2021     CZE v BLR (Pool B)     1 - 3

18 Aug 2021 12:15     RUS v LTU (Pool A)
18 Aug 2021 14:30     WAL v POL (Pool A)
18 Aug 2021 16:45     BLR v AUT (Pool B)
18 Aug 2021 19:00     FRA v CZE (Pool B)

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Wales 2 2 0 0 7 0 7 6
2 Poland 2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4
3 Russia 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1
4 Lithuania 2 0 0 2 0 7 -7 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 France 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6
2 Belarus 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3
3 Austria 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1
4 Czech Republic 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1

FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.