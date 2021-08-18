Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

EuroHockey Championship II Men 2021 - Day 4

Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021
Gniezno, Poland

All times GMT +2

17 Aug 2021     ITA v IRL (Pool A)         1 - 1
17 Aug 2021     POL v CRO (Pool A)     4 - 2

18 Aug 2021 13:15     SCO v SUI (Pool B)
18 Aug 2021 15:30     UKR v AUT (Pool B
18 Aug 2021 17:45     IRL v CRO (Pool A)
18 Aug 2021 20:00     POL v ITA (Pool A)

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Italy 2 1 1 0 5 2 3 4
2 Ireland 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 4
3 Poland 2 1 0 1 5 4 1 3
4 Croatia 2 0 0 2 3 8 -5 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Ukraine 2 1 1 0 9 5 4 4
2 Austria 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3
3 Switzerland 2 1 0 1 3 5 -2 3
4 Scotland 2 0 1 1 5 6 -1 1

