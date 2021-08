By Kaitlyn Schmidt





UNC field hockey celebrates their third consecutive national championship on Sunday, May 9 in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels triumphed over the Michigan Wolverines 4-3..Photo by Ira Wilder



At a crisp 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, the 2021 UNC field hockey team met on the dewy turf at Karen Shelton Stadium for its first official practice of the season.