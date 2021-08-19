EuroHockey Championship II Women 2021 - Day 5
Prague, Czech Republic
18 Aug 2021 RUS v LTU (Pool C, Pool A) 5 - 0
18 Aug 2021 WAL v POL (Pool A) 1 - 3
18 Aug 2021 BLR v AUT (Pool B) 2 - 2
18 Aug 2021 FRA v CZE (Pool B) 1 - 0
19 Aug 2021 is a rest day
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Poland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|7
|2
|Wales
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|3
|5
|6
|3
|Russia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Lithuania
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|12
|-12
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|9
|2
|Belarus
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|4
|3
|Austria
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|2
|4
|Czech Republic
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|1
Pool C
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Russia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Austria
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Lithuania
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0