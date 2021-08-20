Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Mizoram government appoints Lalremsiami as hockey chief coach

Published on Friday, 20 August 2021
Lalremsiami has been appointed as the chief coach, a group A post, under the Mizoram sports & youth services department


Indian hockey player Lalremsiami, who was part of the women's team which finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, has been appointed as the chief coach, a group A post, under the Mizoram sports and youth services department. The Mizoram government on Thursday offered the Group-A post to Lalremsiami as an appreciation for her performance at the recently-concluded quadrennial event.

