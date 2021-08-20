Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



20 Aug 2021 10:15 CRO v SUI (Pool C)

20 Aug 2021 12:30 ITA v UKR (Pool C)

20 Aug 2021 14:45 IRL v SCO (SF1)

20 Aug 2021 17:00 AUT v POL (SF2)



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Ireland 3 2 1 0 9 2 7 7 2 Poland 3 2 0 1 7 4 3 6 3 Italy 3 1 1 1 5 4 1 4 4 Croatia 3 0 0 3 3 14 -11 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Austria 3 2 0 1 4 4 0 6 2 Scotland 3 1 1 1 11 6 5 4 3 Ukraine 3 1 1 1 10 7 3 4 4 Switzerland 3 1 0 2 3 11 -8 3

Pool C

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Ukraine 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3 2 Italy 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3 3 Croatia 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0 4 Switzerland 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0

