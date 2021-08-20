EuroHockey Championship II Men 2021 - Day 6
Gniezno, Poland
All times GMT +2
20 Aug 2021 10:15 CRO v SUI (Pool C)
20 Aug 2021 12:30 ITA v UKR (Pool C)
20 Aug 2021 14:45 IRL v SCO (SF1)
20 Aug 2021 17:00 AUT v POL (SF2)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ireland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|7
|2
|Poland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|6
|3
|Italy
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|4
|4
|Croatia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|14
|-11
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Austria
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|6
|2
|Scotland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|11
|6
|5
|4
|3
|Ukraine
|3
|1
|1
|1
|10
|7
|3
|4
|4
|Switzerland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|11
|-8
|3
Pool C
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ukraine
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Croatia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|4
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0