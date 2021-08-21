By Ijaz Chaudhry



For last many years, Lahore based Dar Hockey Academy, which recruits players from all over the country, has been an extra ordinary reservoir of talent for Pakistan`s national teams as well as the domestic sides.





Still, the massive presence of the academy boys at the recently concluded Mari Petroleum Azadi Cup Hockey Tournament in Rawalpindi surprised many.



Pakistan`s eight top-ranked teams competed a the MP Azadi Cup.



And all the eight teams had Dar Academy players in their ranks.



National Bank of Pakistan (Winners): Amir Ali

WAPDA (Runner Up): Waqar Younas, Ali Aziz & Ajmal Butt

Navy: (semifinalist):Asad Aziz & Zulqarnain

Pakistan Air Force: (semifinalist): Gulsher Khan

Mari Petroleum Corporation Limited: Awais Arshad, Murtaza Yaqoob, Asif Hanif, Aqeel Ahmad, Abdul Rehman, Mohsin & Waseem Akram

Army: Anwar Nari & M. Abbas

SSGC: M.Adnan & Adeel Latif

Punjab: Bilal Aslam & Hassan Cheema



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



