Dar Academy Boys Figure in All Eight Teams at MP Azadi Cup Hockey
By Ijaz Chaudhry
For last many years, Lahore based Dar Hockey Academy, which recruits players from all over the country, has been an extra ordinary reservoir of talent for Pakistan`s national teams as well as the domestic sides.
Still, the massive presence of the academy boys at the recently concluded Mari Petroleum Azadi Cup Hockey Tournament in Rawalpindi surprised many.
Pakistan`s eight top-ranked teams competed a the MP Azadi Cup.
And all the eight teams had Dar Academy players in their ranks.
National Bank of Pakistan (Winners): Amir Ali
WAPDA (Runner Up): Waqar Younas, Ali Aziz & Ajmal Butt
Navy: (semifinalist):Asad Aziz & Zulqarnain
Pakistan Air Force: (semifinalist): Gulsher Khan
Mari Petroleum Corporation Limited: Awais Arshad, Murtaza Yaqoob, Asif Hanif, Aqeel Ahmad, Abdul Rehman, Mohsin & Waseem Akram
Army: Anwar Nari & M. Abbas
SSGC: M.Adnan & Adeel Latif
Punjab: Bilal Aslam & Hassan Cheema
Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info
