A fresh beginning for Indian women’s hockey

Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 31
When the girls cried on the turf after losing a cracker of a contest 3-4 against Britain in the bronze medal match, the whole of India was moved to tears. It was as brave as any team could have fought in the Olympics. The girls had won the hearts of the nation with their courageous performance.

Kamesh Srinivasan


So near yet so far: India’s captain Rani Rampal is dejected after losing the women's hockey bronze medal match against Great Britain, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, India lost the match 3-4. “We fought well. Unfortunately, it was not our day,” said Rani.   -  PTI

When the Indian women’s hockey team lost its first three matches in the league stage in Tokyo — to the Netherlands, Germany and Britain — there was no hint about the flood of emotions in a heady climax.

