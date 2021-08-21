We have only heard of the exploits of our great hockey teams, but thanks to our men's and women's teams, we have seen something special in Tokyo, writes Vineel Krishna, Secretary Sports and Youth in Odisha government.



Vineel Krishna







Odisha is a state that loves its hockey. It is very much a part of our culture and tradition, and people here understand the nuances of the game pretty well. I still remember the day India's men's hockey team won the historic bronze at Tokyo Olympics. All my staff and most people I know woke up early and watched the match in their houses, and the only conversation we had throughout the day revolved around the India-Germany match. More than the result, I think what captured the attention of people here was the way India played.



