In my view, two important decisions by India saw a turnaround in their fortunes at Tokyo. One was a tactical change and the other was a rotation in personnel.



M. M. Somaya





Mumbai 22/07/16: Former hockey player M M Somaya speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of Sports Journalists Association, in Mumbai. Photo: Vivek Bendre - th



Dribble, dodge and razzle-dazzle were key characteristics of earlier Indian hockey teams. Naturally, connoisseurs seemed far from impressed with our team’s start at Tokyo. A victory over New Zealand had bagged three points and moments to savour. ‘Where is the flair and panache of earlier teams?’ asked the diehard. And when India was taken to the cleaners in the second match against Australia, their guns were trained at the lack of creativity and attractiveness in play. As things panned out this Indian team certainly showcased a different brand of play. They may have been less flamboyant but a lot more effective.



