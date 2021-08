Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



21 Aug 2021 09:00 ITA v SUI (Pool C) 2 - 2

21 Aug 2021 11:15 UKR v CRO (Pool C)

21 Aug 2021 13:45 IRL v POL (3rd/4th Place

21 Aug 2021 16:00 SCO v AUT (Final)



Pool Standings



Pool C

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Italy 3 2 1 0 7 3 4 7 2 Switzerland 3 1 1 1 7 7 0 4 3 Ukraine 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 3 4 Croatia 2 0 0 2 1 8 -7 0

IH Match Centre