Santiago (CHI)



All times GMT -4



Men



21 Aug 2021 CAN v MEX (Pool B) 3 - 1

21 Aug 2021 CHI v BRA (Pool B) 2 - 0



22 Aug 2021 14:00 MEX v BRA (Pool B)

22 Aug 2021 16:00 CHI v CAN (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Trinidad & Tobago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Canada 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 2 Chile 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 3 Mexico 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 4 Brazil 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Women



21 Aug 2021 URU v CAN (Pool A) 0 - 0

22 Aug 2021 12:00 CHI v USA (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Canada 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Trinidad & Tobago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

