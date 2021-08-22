Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Junior Pan American Championship 2021 Day 2

Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021
Santiago (CHI)

All times GMT -4

Men

21 Aug 2021     CAN v MEX (Pool B)       3 - 1
21 Aug 2021    CHI v BRA (Pool B)         2 - 0

22 Aug 2021 14:00     MEX v BRA (Pool B)
22 Aug 2021 16:00     CHI v CAN (Pool B)

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1 Trinidad & Tobago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Canada 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3
2 Chile 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3
3 Mexico 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0
4 Brazil 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Women

21 Aug 2021    URU v CAN (Pool A)     0 - 0
22 Aug 2021 12:00     CHI v USA (Pool B)

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Canada 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
1 Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
3 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1 Trinidad & Tobago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

