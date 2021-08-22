Junior Pan American Championship 2021 Day 2
Santiago (CHI)
All times GMT -4
Men
21 Aug 2021 CAN v MEX (Pool B) 3 - 1
21 Aug 2021 CHI v BRA (Pool B) 2 - 0
22 Aug 2021 14:00 MEX v BRA (Pool B)
22 Aug 2021 16:00 CHI v CAN (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trinidad & Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Canada
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Chile
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Mexico
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|4
|Brazil
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Women
21 Aug 2021 URU v CAN (Pool A) 0 - 0
22 Aug 2021 12:00 CHI v USA (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Chile
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trinidad & Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0