Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 4
After putting a read more that went straight to the web page for a particular site, a number of Hockey specific sites asked me if I could do the same for them as a condition of carrying their material. Then the requests to do the same started coming in from news papers and so instead of trying to remember who gets the special treatment, I have decided to do it for every story. This potentially opens up far more stories as well as some site prevent copying a pasting of their stories/pictures and I can now put links to those stories. For me the upside is it is a bit quicker for me to collate the stories for the day.. I hope you don't mind this new format.

 

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

