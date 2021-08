Shane Connuck





Belle Bressler shoots the ball during Maryland field hockey’s 6-1 win over the DC Dragons in an exhibition on Aug. 20, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback)



Missy Meharg sat in a red folding chair atop an elevated platform on the far side of the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex, overlooking the pitch of the team she’s coached for the last 33 years.