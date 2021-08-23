Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said CM Amarinder Singh has given approval to rename schools after the names of various players from Punjab who were part of the Indian men hockey team squad which won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.





The India field hockey team poses for a photo with their bronze medal after taking third place in the men’s field hockey event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP



Chandigarh: Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Sunday said the state government has renamed ten schools after the Olympic medal-winning hockey team players from the state.



