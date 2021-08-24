By Cooper Metts





UNC field hockey player Courtnie Williamson (right) and Duke field hockey player Darcy Bourne (left) founded "Beyond Our Game" in February 2021 to help minority athletes in creating careers after college. Photo courtesy of Courtnie Williamson.



Courtnie Williamson became North Carolina’s first Black field hockey captain during the 2020 season. Although Williamson was honored, she also felt disappointed that it took UNC so long to have its first Black field hockey captain.



