

Pictured from left to right, following SoftCo's expanded support for the Irish senior women's team are Caoimhe Perdue (U-21 captain), Katie Mullan (senior captain) and Katie Fearon (U-23 captain). Picture: Morgan Treacy/Inpho



Hockey Ireland is delighted to announce that SoftCo is extending its partnership with the Irish Senior Women’s Hockey Team and, in addition, SoftCo will also become the main sponsor for the Under-21 and Under-23 Development Squads.



