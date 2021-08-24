Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Basking in Tokyo Olympics afterglow, Manpreet Singh sets sights on Asian Games 2022

Published on Tuesday, 24 August 2021
'In terms of tournaments, Asian Games will be our next target. We would like to win it and seal the berth for the Paris Olympics,' Manpreet Singh, skipper of men's hockey team, said.

Shantanu Srivastava



New Delhi: It's been close to three weeks since the Indian men's hockey team ended the 41-year wait to the Olympic podium, but the captain of the history-making side is yet to come to terms with the winning feeling. For Manpreet Singh, days since he climbed the podium have been a seemingly endless blur. Criss-crossing the country for a slew of felicitations, the 29-year-old has barely found time to catch his breath.

