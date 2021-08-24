The Indian men's team head coach Graham Reid and women's team counterpart Sjoerd Marijne were among three nominees for FIH Coach of the Year award for men and women.





PR Sreejesh at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. AP



Lausanne: The Indian men's hockey team drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh and his female counterpart Gurjit Kaur were on Monday nominated for the FIH Player of the Year awards as the country made the short-list of all the categories on the back of its stupendous performance in the Tokyo Olympics.



