Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Drag-flickers Harmanpreet Singh, Gurjit Kaur and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh nominated for FIH annual awards

Published on Tuesday, 24 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 14
View Comments

The Indian men's team head coach Graham Reid and women's team counterpart Sjoerd Marijne were among three nominees for FIH Coach of the Year award for men and women.


PR Sreejesh at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. AP

Lausanne: The Indian men's hockey team drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh and his female counterpart Gurjit Kaur were on Monday nominated for the FIH Player of the Year awards as the country made the short-list of all the categories on the back of its stupendous performance in the Tokyo Olympics.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.