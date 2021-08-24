Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Short-handed stickmen look for positive start

Published on Tuesday, 24 August 2021 10:00
by Nigel Simon


National coach Darren Cowie (No 14) gives instructions to the national Under-21 men’s hockey team during a practice match at the Diego Martin Sports Complex earlier this year.. ANTHONY HARRIS

The national junior men’s team will go into action on Tuesday from 2 pm also against USA at the Junior Pan American Hockey Championship in Santiago, Chile as they look to secure a spot at the World Cup to be played in South Africa, later this year.

