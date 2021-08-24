...as key T&T quartet misses match



by Nigel Simon





T&T's Mia Otero, right, tries to stop the run of USA's Lindsay Dickinson in their opening Pool B match at the Junior Pan American Women’s Hockey Championship at the Prince of Wales Country Club, in Santiago, Chile on Monday. USA won 15-0. Photo: Courtesy PAHF



An understrength T&T junior women’s hockey team proved no match for the USA and fell to an embarrassing 15-0 loss in their opening Pool B match at the Junior Pan American Women’s Hockey Championship in Santiago, Chile on Monday.



