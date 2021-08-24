Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

U-22 USWNT Finish Top of JPAC Pool with High Scoring Win Over Trinidad & Tobago

SANTIAGO, Chile – In their second pool game of the 2021 Junior Pan American Championship, taking place at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile, the U.S. U-22 Women’s National Team used a strong scoring performance to beat Trinidad and Tobago. Six different athletes contributed to the 15-0 score, powered by five from Charlotte De Vries (Malvern, Pa.), to secure the top finish in Pool B.

