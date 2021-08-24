Junior Pan American Championship 2021 - Day 4
Santiago (CHI)
All times GMT -4
Men
23 Aug 2021 USA v ARG (Pool A) 0 - 2
24 Aug 2021 10:00 CAN v BRA (Pool B)
24 Aug 2021 14:00 TTO v USA (Pool A)
24 Aug 2021 16:00 MEX v CHI (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Trinidad & Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|United States
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Chile
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Mexico
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Canada
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|4
|Brazil
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|-7
|0
Women
23 Aug 2021 ARG v URU (Pool A) 0 - 0
23 Aug 2021 USA v TTO (Pool B) 15 - 0
24 Aug 2021 08:00 CAN v ARG (Pool A)
24 Aug 2021 12:00 TTO v CHI (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Uruguay
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Argentina
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|United States
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|1
|16
|6
|2
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|3
|Trinidad & Tobago
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|-15
|0