Loughborough Town HC will celebrate the 125th anniversary of its formation in 2022 by becoming the very first non-university Leicestershire men’s club to compete in the National League





Loughborough Town are aiming to make hay in national league ALL PICS: Andy Smith



With its traditional local club mantra, Loughborough Town’s message to all their new men’s rivals is a simple one as it looks to maintain its national league status. “We want them all to know that when they play us, they’re going to know they’re in a game,” says head coach Paul Willars.



