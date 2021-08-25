Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Loughborough Town aim to make hay with underdog hockey tag

Published on Wednesday, 25 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 7
Loughborough Town HC will celebrate the 125th anniversary of its formation in 2022 by becoming the very first non-university Leicestershire men’s club to compete in the National League  


Loughborough Town are aiming to make hay in national league ALL PICS: Andy Smith

With its traditional local club mantra, Loughborough Town’s message to all their new men’s rivals is a simple one as it looks to maintain its national league status. “We want them all to know that when they play us, they’re going to know they’re in a game,” says head coach Paul Willars.

