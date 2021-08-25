Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian men's hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad says 'surreal' to be nominated for FIH Rising Star of the Year

Published on Wednesday, 25 August 2021
Prasad was part of the team's historic bronze medal-winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month. This was the team's first Olympic medal in over four decades.


India hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad. Image: Hockey India

Indian men's hockey team mid-fielder Vivek Sagar Prasad says it feels surreal to be nominated for the FIH Rising Star of the Year award for the second time in his career, having already claimed the honour in the 2019-20 season.

