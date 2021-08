IMAGE TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS & RODRIGO JARAMILLO



SANTIAGO, Chile – In their second pool game of the 2021 Junior Pan American Championship, taking place at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile, the U.S. U-22 Men’s National Team topped Trinidad and Tobago in a high pressure match. Tied heading into the final quarter, USA found the game winner with five minutes to go to secure the 3-2 win.