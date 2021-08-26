Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

T&T faces Argentina for 5th spot in playoff

Published on Thursday, 26 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 35
View Comments

by Nigel Simon


T&T goalkeeper Talia Seale, right, and two of her teammates try to clear the ball during a goalmouth scramble against Chile in their second Pool B match at the Junior Pan American Women’s Hockey Championship at the Prince of Wales Country Club, in Santiago, Chile on Tuesday. Chile won 11-0. Photo: Rodrigo Jaramillo

T&T junior women’s hockey team will be keen to end its involvement at the Junior Pan American Women’s Hockey Championship in Santiago, Chile on a high on Thursday when it meet Argentina in the sixth-placed playoff.

