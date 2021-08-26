by Nigel Simon





T&T’s Justin Beharry controls the ball closely watched by USA’s Wyatt Katz and Christian De Angelis in their Pool A opening match at the Junior Pan American Men’s Hockey Championship at the Prince of Wales Country Club, in Santiago, Chile on Tuesday. The USA won 3-2. Photo: Rodrigo Jaramillo



T&T national junior men’s hockey team came up short in its bid to reach the semifinals of the Junior Pan American Hockey Championship after falling to Argentina 9-1 in the team's must-win final Pool A round-robin match in Santiago, Chile on Wednesday.



