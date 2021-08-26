Junior Pan American Championship 2021 - Day 6
Santiago (CHI)
All times GMT -4
Men
25 Aug 2021 ARG v TTO (Pool A) 9 - 1
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|1
|10
|6
|2
|United States
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|3
|Trinidad & Tobago
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|12
|-9
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Chile
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|2
|8
|9
|2
|Canada
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|6
|3
|Mexico
|3
|1
|0
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|3
|4
|Brazil
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|11
|-10
|0
Women
26 Aug 2021 12:00 ARG v TTO (5th-6th Place)
26 Aug 2021 14:00 USA v URU (Semi-Final 2)
26 Aug 2021 16:00 CAN v CHI (Semi-Final 1)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Canada
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Uruguay
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Argentina
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|United States
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|1
|16
|6
|2
|Chile
|2
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2
|10
|3
|3
|Trinidad & Tobago
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|26
|-26
|0