Bibhu Kalyan Nayak's first International stint as the team doctor was in 2007 when he took up the role with Indian Youth Boxing Team for a span of two years.



NEW DELHI: Hockey India on Thursday congratulated Col (Dr.) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak, an expert in Sports Traumatology and Sports and Exercise Physiology, for being re-appointed as the Chair of FIH health and safety committee by the FIH executive board recently. Col (Dr.) Nayak's new term will last till the first Executive Board Meeting after Congress 2022.



