10 players from B.C., including three from the North Shore, help Team Canada score crucial win at Pan Am Championships



By: Andy Prest





Members of Canada's junior women's national field hockey team pose for a celebratory selfie after booking a ticket to the Junior World Cup with a 1-0 win over Chile in the Pan American Championship semifinals Aug. 26, 2021 in Chile. twitter.com/FieldHockeyCan



Canada’s national junior women’s field hockey team booked a ticket to the Junior World Cup today with a win over Chile in the semifinals at the Junior Pan American Championships.



