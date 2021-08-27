Canada's junior national field hockey team books ticket to World Cup
10 players from B.C., including three from the North Shore, help Team Canada score crucial win at Pan Am Championships
By: Andy Prest
Members of Canada's junior women's national field hockey team pose for a celebratory selfie after booking a ticket to the Junior World Cup with a 1-0 win over Chile in the Pan American Championship semifinals Aug. 26, 2021 in Chile. twitter.com/FieldHockeyCan
Canada’s national junior women’s field hockey team booked a ticket to the Junior World Cup today with a win over Chile in the semifinals at the Junior Pan American Championships.