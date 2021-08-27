Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Canada's junior national field hockey team books ticket to World Cup

Published on Friday, 27 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments

10 players from B.C., including three from the North Shore, help Team Canada score crucial win at Pan Am Championships

By: Andy Prest


Members of Canada's junior women's national field hockey team pose for a celebratory selfie after booking a ticket to the Junior World Cup with a 1-0 win over Chile in the Pan American Championship semifinals Aug. 26, 2021 in Chile. twitter.com/FieldHockeyCan

Canada’s national junior women’s field hockey team booked a ticket to the Junior World Cup today with a win over Chile in the semifinals at the Junior Pan American Championships.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.