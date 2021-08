IMAGE TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS & RODRIGO JARAMILLO



SANTIAGO, Chile – A battle until the end, the U.S. U-22 Women’s National Team were held scoreless against Uruguay in the 2021 Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC) Semifinals. At the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile, USA saw many chances go unanswered as Uruguay capitalized on a penalty corner in the fourth quarter for the 1-0 win.