No. 15 Rutgers field hockey defeats No. 12 Duke 3-0 in season opener

Published on Saturday, 28 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 27
The Scarlet Knights dominated en route to the program’s first victory against an ACC opponent since 1989.

By Aaron Breitman


Duke Athletics

There was no easing into the most anticipated season for Rutgers field hockey arguably ever. Opening the 2021 campaign on the road against No. 12 Duke without First Team All-American goalkeeper Gianna Glatz, currently in net for Team USA, with her backup Sophia Howard having zero career saves and making her first career start was an immediate challenge for the Scarlet Knights. The leadership and experience of this team shined brightly on Friday night as RU dominated play for a 3-0 victory.

