Virginia’s 11 shots on goal were not enough, as the Cavaliers dropped their season opener to the Nittany Lions on Friday.



Matt Newton



If you looked at every stat in the box score except for the final score, you would have been certain that the Virginia Cavaliers had won their season-opening field hockey match against Penn State in a landslide. UVA led Penn State in corners, shots, and shots on goal by a wide margin.