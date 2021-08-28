Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Maryland field hockey opener against UMass Lowell canceled due to inclement weather

Published on Saturday, 28 August 2021
Shane Connuck


Nathalie Fiechter moves the ball during Maryland field hockey's season opener against UMass Lowell on Aug. 27, 2021. The game was later canceled due to thunderstorms. (Collin Riviello/The Diamondback)

The sun was high in the sky, beaming down toward a sweltering Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex on Friday afternoon. Dripping in sweat and overcome with disbelief, a couple of UMass Lowell players stopped in their tracks and took a deep breath as the match was halted due to inclement weather in the area.

