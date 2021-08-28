Three first quarter goals pushed the Hawkeyes past the Demon Deacons at Grant Field in Iowa City Friday.



Ben Palya





Iowa forward Maddy Murphy sweeps the ball during the first quarter of a field hockey game against Maryland on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 3-0. Hannah Kinson



No. 3 Iowa field hockey opened its 2021-22 season with a 5-3 win over No. 11 Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Friday afternoon.



