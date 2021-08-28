Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

No. 3 Iowa field hockey downs No. 11 Wake Forest, 5-3

Published on Saturday, 28 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 22
View Comments

Three first quarter goals pushed the Hawkeyes past the Demon Deacons at Grant Field in Iowa City Friday.

Ben Palya


Iowa forward Maddy Murphy sweeps the ball during the first quarter of a field hockey game against Maryland on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 3-0. Hannah Kinson

No. 3 Iowa field hockey opened its 2021-22 season with a 5-3 win over No. 11 Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Friday afternoon.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.