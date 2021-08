By J Banzet V





UNC senior forward Hannah Griggs (3) runs with the ball at the ACC-Big Ten Challenge game against Michigan on Aug 27 in Iowa City, Iowa. UNC lost 2-3. Photo courtesy of Iowa Athletics.



The No. 1 North Carolina field hockey team (0-1) lost its season opener to No. 2 Michigan (1-0) on Friday afternoon, 3-2.