Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

"It is a pity Dhyan Chand has not been conferred the Bharat Ratna" - Hockey great Gurbux Singh

Published on Sunday, 29 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments

On the birth anniversary of hockey great Dhyan Chand, celebrated as National Sports Day, let's take a look at what Gurbux Singh had written about the legend in his book.

By Gurbux Singh


Dhyan Chand

It is extremely challenging to write about this iconic hockey wizard — "Dada", as he was known to close circles. I must admit none of our generation, including myself, were fortunate enough to see him play in his prime. Still, those who saw him and played alongside him, considered him to be the greatest they had seen in their life.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.