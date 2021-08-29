On the birth anniversary of hockey great Dhyan Chand, celebrated as National Sports Day, let's take a look at what Gurbux Singh had written about the legend in his book.



By Gurbux Singh





Dhyan Chand



It is extremely challenging to write about this iconic hockey wizard — "Dada", as he was known to close circles. I must admit none of our generation, including myself, were fortunate enough to see him play in his prime. Still, those who saw him and played alongside him, considered him to be the greatest they had seen in their life.



