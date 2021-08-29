The same city has an Amitabh Bachchan Sports complex but has conveniently forgotten the Wizard of World Hockey



By C.C. Chengappa





Dhyan Chand (Source: Wikipedia)



Enough and more has been said about Dhyan Chand. There have been countless anecdotes, goal reels and match accounts that have done the rounds ever since he picked up the Hockey stick and displayed his skills back in the da. But all of what shall be said in the future about him shall be taken in good faith because there are no restrictions on the praise and tributes one can give to the Wizard of World Hockey. However, there is one very glaring aspect of Dhyan Chand's legacy that has not been given adequate attention.



