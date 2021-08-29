Nobbs tells Hockey India to revive the Premier Hockey League for men and start one for women



Soumitra Bose





India defeated Germany 5-4 in a thrilling bronze medal play-off to win an Olympic medal after 41 years. AP/PTI Photo



Former head coach of the Indian men’s hockey team Michael Nobbs has said that India has shown amazing improvement in the mindset that helped them win a bronze medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. India defeated Germany 5-4 in a thrilling encounter to win an Olympic medal after 41 years. India had won a gold medal in Moscow 1980 and then slipped down the international ladder for several reasons. On National Sports Day, celebrated on hockey wizard Dhyan Chand’s birthday on August 29, Nobbs, a former Australian international and Olympian, said Indian hockey is surely on the ascendency. Excerpts from an interview.



