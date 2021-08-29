Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

On National Sports Day, Former Coach Michael Nobbs Warns Indian Hockey Team Against Complacency

Published on Sunday, 29 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 2
View Comments

Nobbs tells Hockey India to revive the Premier Hockey League for men and start one for women

Soumitra Bose


India defeated Germany 5-4 in a thrilling bronze medal play-off to win an Olympic medal after 41 years. AP/PTI Photo

Former head coach of the Indian men’s hockey team Michael Nobbs has said that India has shown amazing improvement in the mindset that helped them win a bronze medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. India defeated Germany 5-4 in a thrilling encounter to win an Olympic medal after 41 years. India had won a gold medal in Moscow 1980 and then slipped down the international ladder for several reasons. On National Sports Day, celebrated on hockey wizard Dhyan Chand’s birthday on August 29, Nobbs, a former Australian international and Olympian, said Indian hockey is surely on the ascendency. Excerpts from an interview.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.