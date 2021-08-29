On National Sports Day, Former Coach Michael Nobbs Warns Indian Hockey Team Against Complacency
Nobbs tells Hockey India to revive the Premier Hockey League for men and start one for women
Soumitra Bose
India defeated Germany 5-4 in a thrilling bronze medal play-off to win an Olympic medal after 41 years. AP/PTI Photo
Former head coach of the Indian men’s hockey team Michael Nobbs has said that India has shown amazing improvement in the mindset that helped them win a bronze medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. India defeated Germany 5-4 in a thrilling encounter to win an Olympic medal after 41 years. India had won a gold medal in Moscow 1980 and then slipped down the international ladder for several reasons. On National Sports Day, celebrated on hockey wizard Dhyan Chand’s birthday on August 29, Nobbs, a former Australian international and Olympian, said Indian hockey is surely on the ascendency. Excerpts from an interview.