The duo are unheralded heroes of India at Tokyo, where Indian hockey took rebirth. Both Javed Sheikh and Raghu Prasad held Indian laurels high officiating as FIH Umpires. It was the duo’s second successive Olympic assignment too. Their feat did not go unnoticed, as Delhi based Jawaharl Lal Nehru Hockey Tournament Society, a vibrant organization since inception in 1964, will be honouring them today.