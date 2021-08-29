by Nigel Simon





T&T’s Joel Daniel and Mexico’s Brain Rangel battle for the ball in their fifth spot playoff at the Junior Men’s Pan American Hockey Championship at the Prince of Wales Country Club, Santiago, Chile on Saturday. Photo: Rodrigo Jaramillo



England-based T&T junior men’s hockey team captain Teague Marcano scored a hat-trick but it wasn’t enough to stop his team from a 5-4 defeat in their fifth spot playoff match at the Junior Pan American Hockey Championship on Saturday.



