SANTIAGO, Chile – For the second time in Junior Pan American Championship history, the U.S. U-22 Men’s National Team are bringing home bronze after beating Canada in a shootout. Deadlocked at 1-1 following regulation, the shootout went down to the final person where USA capitalized on a foul and converted the penalty stroke to win the 2021 JPAC bronze.